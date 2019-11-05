Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) CFO Buys $107,226.00 in Stock

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) CFO Daniel Lochner acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00.

Shares of OYST traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,667. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.