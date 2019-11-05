Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) recently:

11/4/2019 – Pacific Biosciences of California was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2019 – Pacific Biosciences of California was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/17/2019 – Pacific Biosciences of California was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2019 – Pacific Biosciences of California was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Pacific Biosciences of California was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Pacific Biosciences of California was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/10/2019 – Pacific Biosciences of California was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 17,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $749.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The business had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

