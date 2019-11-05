Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Up 5.5% Following Earnings Beat

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $24.89, 555,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 324,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other Par Pacific news, insider James Matthew Vaughn sold 13,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $289,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,526.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $259,790.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,554. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 322.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 593,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

