Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $512.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 507.50 ($6.63), with a volume of 14163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508.50 ($6.64).

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paragon Banking Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.83 ($6.96).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 485.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 450.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92), for a total transaction of £113,250 ($147,981.18).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

