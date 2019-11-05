Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 120.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after buying an additional 392,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 723,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 114,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 67.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 95.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.