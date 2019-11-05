Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is scheduled to be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

