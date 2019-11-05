Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $398.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.31. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. Analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at $494,281.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,438.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 227.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

