Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew D. Ross Sells 1,939 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,238.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PH stock opened at $198.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,824 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after buying an additional 1,260,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,567,000 after buying an additional 622,437 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,314,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17,582.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 511,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,156,000 after buying an additional 508,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

