Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given a $193.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PH. Bank of America downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.83.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $198.61 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $140.82 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,172.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,272,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.