Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

PRTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of PRTY opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $534.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Party City Holdco’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,755.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Correale purchased 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $100,359.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,806.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 153,855 shares of company stock valued at $686,514 in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 480,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 784,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

