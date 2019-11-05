Party City Holdco (PRTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Party City Holdco to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Party City Holdco has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.26-1.36 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.26-$1.36 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Party City Holdco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRTY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 68,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,182. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $538.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other Party City Holdco news, CFO Michael A. Correale acquired 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Harrison acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $516,755.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 153,855 shares of company stock worth $686,514. Company insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

