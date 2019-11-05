Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.98.

Shares of PEGI stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.29. 7,000,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,647. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,001,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,451,000 after buying an additional 414,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,547,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,727,000 after buying an additional 33,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,279,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 647,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

