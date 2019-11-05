PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given a $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PBF. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE PBF opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $8,053,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,657,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,932. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

