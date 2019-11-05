PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

PCTI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 185,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,025. The company has a market cap of $131.45 million, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of -0.17. PC Tel has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PC Tel had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Tel will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

PCTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PC Tel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley raised shares of PC Tel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

