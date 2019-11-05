Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:MDP)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95, 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Pediapharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.26.

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pediapharm Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pediapharm (CVE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

