Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Northgate (LON:NTG)

Northgate (LON:NTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NTG stock opened at GBX 346 ($4.52) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 328.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.47. Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 413 ($5.40). The company has a market cap of $460.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other Northgate news, insider Philip Vincent purchased 15,674 shares of Northgate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £50,156.80 ($65,538.74).

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

