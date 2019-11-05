Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,664.59 ($21.75).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,436 ($18.76) on Tuesday. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,402.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,489.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 957.33.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.