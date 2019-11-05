Peerplays (PPY) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00005053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $103,069.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

