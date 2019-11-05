Pegasystems (PEGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. Pegasystems has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $1,457,418 in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEGA. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.