Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.94. 1,260,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,692. The stock has a market cap of $444.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Coradino bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $59,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Pizzi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,171.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $286,076. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,138,000 after purchasing an additional 559,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,357,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,183,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

