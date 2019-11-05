Peony Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $23,104.00 and $370.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,398,709 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,875 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.