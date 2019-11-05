Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Stake Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,718 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after buying an additional 579,844 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 40,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $896,662.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,888 shares of company stock worth $1,429,538. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

