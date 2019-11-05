Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,258. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Perma-Fix Environmental Services news, Director Joe Reeder bought 17,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $70,681.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,855.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 29,794 shares of company stock worth $117,719 over the last three months. 7.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.