Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Perrigo stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $333,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $187,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,844.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

