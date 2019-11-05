Perrigo (PRGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.75-4.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.75-4.05 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $333,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $187,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,844.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

