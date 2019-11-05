Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,933 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.82% of Personalis worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,765,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $38,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $13,554,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $5,368,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91. Personalis has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. Personalis’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Personalis will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

