PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTR. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on PetroChina in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded PetroChina from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC cut PetroChina from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Shares of NYSE:PTR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,321. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PetroChina had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $88.72 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 26.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 57.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 198,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 226.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

