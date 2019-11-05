Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PFV. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €135.00 ($156.98).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Shares of PFV stock traded up €4.10 ($4.77) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €147.90 ($171.98). The stock had a trading volume of 48,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €133.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €106.50 ($123.84) and a 12 month high of €153.60 ($178.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.