Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,832 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 10,293,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,241,797. The company has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.