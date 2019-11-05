Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,174,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169,229 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,855,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,241,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

