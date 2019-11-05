Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.87 on Friday. Pharma Bio Serv has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Pharma Bio Serv had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharma Bio Serv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharma Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

