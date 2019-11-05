Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Christopher J. Progler Sells 9,710 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $114,675.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,029.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. 299,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $803.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Voit & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

