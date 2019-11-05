Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up approximately 1.1% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.78. 99,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,093. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $131.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.