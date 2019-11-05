Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $7.35 Million Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of ITT worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 15.5% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.99. 40,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,023. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

