Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 3,595 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 1.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $22,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded up $11.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.92. 22,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $582.00 and its 200 day moving average is $565.37. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $315.85 and a 52 week high of $639.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $631.30.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

