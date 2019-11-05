PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0.2%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.16 and last traded at $99.17, 3,901 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYS. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

