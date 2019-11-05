PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.16 and last traded at $72.16, approximately 5,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 29,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTPZ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 60,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

