Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $42.53

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.67, but opened at $42.53. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 66,226 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on PDD shares. Nomura started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

