Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,214,874.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,271 shares of company stock worth $12,049,355. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. 583,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,447. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura set a $18.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

