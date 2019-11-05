Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.70 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pinterest by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 245,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

