Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.