Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research cut Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a mixed rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,738,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,681,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,076,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,264,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.