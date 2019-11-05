Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kraft Heinz in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

KHC stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $54.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.