Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPOR. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $493.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

