Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $774.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.