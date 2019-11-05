Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $78.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 66,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

