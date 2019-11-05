Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $383-423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.15 million.Plantronics also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.94-3.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $61.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of PLT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. 1,032,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,955. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $447.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.