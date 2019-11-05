Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is scheduled to release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.71 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.33. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYA. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

