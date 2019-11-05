Plexus (LON:POS) Trading Down 2.9%

Plexus Holdings PLC (LON:POS)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.15 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), approximately 21,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 22,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 million and a PE ratio of 29.00.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides oil and gas engineering services. The Company is engaged in marketing a friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads and connectors, named POS-GRIP. The Company is involved in the sale of its POS-GRIP technology and associated products; the rental of wellheads utilizing the POS-GRIP technology, and service, including assisting with the commissioning and on-going service requirements of its equipment.

