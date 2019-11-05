PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $158.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.03. 1,381,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $152.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightworth grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

